YAM V2 (YAMV2) Price Hits $5.02

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. YAM V2 has a total market cap of $18.71 million and $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One YAM V2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003833 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129634 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034382 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00068057 BTC.
YAM V2 Profile
YAM V2 is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YAM V2
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
