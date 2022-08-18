Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Yellow Stock Performance
Yellow stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 3.27. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $60,359.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,398 shares of company stock worth $36,367. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow (YELL)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.