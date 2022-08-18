Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Yellow Stock Performance

Yellow stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $350.03 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 3.27. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Get Yellow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $60,359.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,398 shares of company stock worth $36,367. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

Yellow Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.