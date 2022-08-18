Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $174,371.93 and $100,784.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

