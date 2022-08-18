Yield Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $170,430.76 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $170,430.76 and approximately $126,556.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,888.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00127821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

