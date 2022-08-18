YooShi Hits Market Capitalization of $53.05 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a total market cap of $53.05 million and approximately $688,795.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YooShi has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00733574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About YooShi
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
