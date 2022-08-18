ZCore Trading Up 6.9% This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $59,644.46 and approximately $266.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00108688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00246861 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032508 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.