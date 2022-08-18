Zelwin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $40,102.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a market cap of $3.34 million and $40,102.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zelwin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zelwin

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zelwin

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

