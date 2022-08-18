Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott Sells 813 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zendesk Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zendesk
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.