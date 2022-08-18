Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CTO Adrian Mcdermott Sells 813 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zendesk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.59 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zendesk

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Zendesk by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zendesk by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Zendesk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.