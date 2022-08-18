ZEON Achieves Market Cap of $260.27 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 20% against the US dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $260.27 million and $267,834.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,393.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070704 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

