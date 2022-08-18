Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $137,308.36 and $9,758.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

