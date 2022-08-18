Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Director Sarah Ann Fay Purchases 1,162 Shares of Stock

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $28,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.