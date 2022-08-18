ZINC Achieves Market Cap of $3,433.26 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $3,433.26 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

