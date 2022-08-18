Zipmex Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and $10,649.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zipmex Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Zipmex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.