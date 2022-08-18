ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $284,076.14 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

