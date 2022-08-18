ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $23,808.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

