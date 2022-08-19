1,000 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Bought by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. LHC Group makes up 0.1% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in LHC Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,700,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $247,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

LHC Group Price Performance

LHC Group Profile

LHCG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.88. 1,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,779. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $188.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.