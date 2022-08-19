14,000 Shares in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Bought by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SomaLogic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

