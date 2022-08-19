169,627 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.