250,000 Shares in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.