26,584 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.69. 20,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. UBS Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

