277,500 Shares in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 277,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Price Performance

LSPRW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

