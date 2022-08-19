277,500 Shares in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW) Purchased by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 277,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
Larkspur Health Acquisition Price Performance
LSPRW opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
About Larkspur Health Acquisition
Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Larkspur Health Acquisition (LSPRW)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Larkspur Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larkspur Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.