2,836 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $489.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

