2,939 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 124.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 345.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 162,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $745.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $644.76 and its 200 day moving average is $683.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

