2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT Lowered to $27.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $576.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. 2seventy bio’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $39,065.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $67,386.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $20,975,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

