30,285 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 149,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 266,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

