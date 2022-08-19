3,225 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. 54,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,142. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15.
