3D L Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Position in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X E-commerce ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Global X E-commerce ETF stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

