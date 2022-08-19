53,075 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Kontoor Brands accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KTB traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 2,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

