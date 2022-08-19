6,120 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $193.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,098. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

