6,352 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,524,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

