7,049 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. APA makes up approximately 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Tobam acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in APA by 84.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in APA by 8,358.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 311,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

