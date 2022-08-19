714,003 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 714,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 49.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,304,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.2 %

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 65,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

