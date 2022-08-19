7,428 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425,917. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

