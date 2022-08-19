783 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,199,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $248.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

