8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 576,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
8X8 Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 1,410,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,372. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $608.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8
Analyst Ratings Changes
EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.