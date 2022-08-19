8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $10,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 576,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 1,410,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,372. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $608.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

