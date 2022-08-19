9,889 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.52 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

