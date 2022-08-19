ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ABM Industries traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 267,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

