ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)'s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $53.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ABM Industries traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 267,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

