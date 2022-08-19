ACENT (ACE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $286,897.00

ACENT (ACE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $286,897.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

