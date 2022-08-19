Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO Sells $360,715.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $360,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.