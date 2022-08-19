adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €168.62 ($172.06) and last traded at €169.10 ($172.55). Approximately 486,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €173.36 ($176.90).

adidas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of €168.94 and a 200 day moving average of €191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.