AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) PT Lowered to $5.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

AdTheorent Price Performance

NASDAQ ADTH opened at $2.75 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

About AdTheorent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,792,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the second quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $5,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

