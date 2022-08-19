AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) PT Lowered to $5.00

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.
NASDAQ ADTH opened at $2.75 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
