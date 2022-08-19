ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.46

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 10943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ADTRAN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.57%.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

