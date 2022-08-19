Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Tina Donikowski Sells 1,813 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

