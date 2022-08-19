Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $12,502,500.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

AMD stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

