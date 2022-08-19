Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.95. 44,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,763. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.