Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after buying an additional 455,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

