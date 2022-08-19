Advisor OS LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,977 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after buying an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,772,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 72,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,194. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

