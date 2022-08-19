Advisor OS LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 3.5 %

Intuit stock traded down $16.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.15. 17,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,288. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.33. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.28.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

