Advisor OS LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.