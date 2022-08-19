Advisor OS LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

PXF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,939. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65.

